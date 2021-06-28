Inside of Quake-Hit Kumamoto Castle Main Tower Opens to Public

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The inside of the "tenshukaku" main tower of Kumamoto Castle was opened to the public on Monday for the first time since the castle was heavily damaged by earthquakes that mainly struck Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in April 2016.

The restoration of the tower in the prefectural capital of Kumamoto has been regarded as a symbol of Kumamoto's reconstruction.

At 9 a.m. (midnight Sunday GMT), a group of actors dressed as famous warriors from the "sengoku" civil war period in the 15th to 16th centuries who made their names in the Kyushu southwestern region, including Kato Kiyomasa, who led the construction of Kumamoto Castle, gathered.

Applause came from the audience after the warriors announced the opening of the interior of the main tower to the public.

The tower has six stories above ground and one below.

