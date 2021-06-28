Tokyo Games Athletes to Come under "Strict" COVID-19 Rules: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be put under stringent measures against the novel coronavirus.

After inspecting COVID-19 countermeasures at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda ahead of the Tokyo Games this summer, Suga told reporters that "strict rules," including those against the delta variant, first identified in India, will be applied to Olympians and Paralympians.

"With concerns over the delta strain (growing in Japan), I inspected the frontline border control operations," Suga said.

Noting that Tokyo Games athletes will be tested for the coronavirus twice before they enter Japan and every day after their arrival, Suga said, "We will restrict places they will be allowed to go and put them under tough rules so that they will not come into contact with residents of Japan."

"I instructed (related officials) to thoroughly take necessary measures," he continued.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]