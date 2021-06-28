Japan Coronavirus Tally Reaches 796,330

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of confirmed novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 796,330 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 10,380 from the week-before level.

Deaths among infected people increased by 249 to 14,688.

The weekly growth in new infection cases was up by about 300 from the preceding week, with the pace of increase rising for the first time in six weeks in a possible sign of a resurgence of the virus.

By prefecture, the cumulative infection count was the largest in Tokyo, at 172,427, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 103,134, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 66,810, and Aichi in central Japan, at 50,971.

