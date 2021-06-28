Fukuoka to Ask Govt to Lift Virus Pre-emergency Status

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Fukuoka Governor Seitaro Hattori suggested Monday that he plans to ask the Japanese central government to lift the novel coronavirus pre-emergency designation for the southwestern prefecture.

The request follows declines in the prefecture's occupancy rate for hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

Hattori will make the request as soon as later on Monday, after considering opinions about the prefecture's infection situation from experts, medical personnel and representatives of municipalities.

"I would like discussions with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura as early as today," Hattori told reporters. Nishimura heads the central government's response to the coronavirus crisis.

In Fukuoka Prefecture, the hospital bed occupancy rate for both severely ill COVID-19 patients and all COVID-19 patients has to be under 20 pct, or in Stage 2, the second-lowest level in Japan's four-tier coronavirus alert scale, in order for the prefectural government to request the pre-emergency stage to end. The prefecture has been in Stage 2 since Wednesday.

