U.S. First Lady Seen Visiting Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are arranging a visit to Japan by U.S. first lady Jill Biden on the occasion of the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Japanese government sources said Monday.

Plans under consideration call for her to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games and hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, according to the sources.

At a Group of Seven summit earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his support for the holding of the Tokyo Games this summer as planned.

The Biden administration apparently aims to use the first lady's visit to Japan to showcase the strength of Japan-U.S. ties, as the U.S. president himself plans to avoid a trip to Japan during the games due to high risk of novel coronavirus infection linked to his old age.

The Japanese and U.S. governments are planning to make a final decision on a Japan visit by the U.S. first lady after examining the coronavirus infection and other situations in the two countries, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]