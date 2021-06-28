Ex-Lower House Speaker Ibuki to Retire from Politics

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Bunmei Ibuki, former speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, expressed on Monday his intention to retire from politics this autumn.

"My activities as a lawmaker will end after the term of office is over," Ibuki, 83, told a news conference at the Kyoto prefectural office building in western Japan, suggesting that he will not run in the upcoming Lower House election, slated to be held this autumn.

He explained that his decision is in consideration of his age as well as the physical condition of his wife and staff at his office.

In a document distributed at the news conference, he said that he "may not be able to fulfill the responsibility of keeping the sovereignty of the No. 1 constituency (of Kyoto) with confidence."

Ibuki secured a Lower House seat for the first time in 1983, after working at the former Ministry of Finance. He has so far been elected a total of 12 times.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]