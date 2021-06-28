Suga Vows Flexible Action on Rising Infection Cases in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that his government will act flexibly if needed to deal with a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections in Tokyo.

Suga hinted at the possibility of strengthening coronavirus measures after inspecting workplace COVID-19 vaccinations conducted at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and quarantine screening there.

"We take infection prevention measures with a high level of vigilance," he told reporters.

After the Japanese capital exited a coronavirus state of emergency June 20, the Tokyo metropolitan government started allowing local eateries and bars to serve alcoholic drinks under certain conditions.

At a press conference June 17, when the central government decided to lift the emergency for Tokyo and some other prefectures, Suga said tougher measures may be taken, such as a blanket halt to alcoholic drink sales at eating and drinking establishments if signs of strains on medical systems emerge.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]