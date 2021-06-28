Japan Reports 1,002 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,002 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, up by 134 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by three from Sunday to 564. New fatalities totaled 38.

Tokyo reported 317 new positive cases, up by 81 from a week before. The daily count in the Japanese capital exceeded the week-before level for the ninth successive day.

The seven-day average of daily cases in Tokyo stood at 489, up 24.8 pct from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

By age, people in their 20s accounted for the largest group of new cases in Tokyo at 95, followed by 61 cases in their 30s and 49 in their 50s.

