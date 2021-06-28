2 Children Killed, 3 Injured in Truck Crash in Chiba Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Yachimata, Chiba Pref., June 28 (Jiji Press)--A large truck ran into a line of five elementary school children walking home from school in the city of Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Monday afternoon.

Two boys were killed, one child was in a serious condition, and the other two were severely injured but not in danger, according to the prefectural police.

The police arrested the 60-year-old truck driver, Hiroshi Umezawa, on the spot. The alcohol level in the suspect's breath was found to exceed the legal limit.

Umezawa said he ran into the line of four boys and one girl after hitting a utility pole, according to the police.

Yachimata's board of education said the five are students of the city's Choyo Elementary School, located near the crash site. Two were carried to hospital by helicopter, and the other three by ambulance.

