Japan to Tighten Border Control for Olympians over Delta Variant

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday it will tighten border control measures for Olympians and Paralympians arriving from countries and regions where the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is spreading.

Members of Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic delegations and other games-related people from such places will be required to take a COVID-19 test every day from a week before departing for Japan as an additional measure.

Athletes will also be required to take a coronavirus test every day for 14 days from entry to Japan or until participation in competitions, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

"We'll make preparations steadily so that there will be no unfairness in the conditioning of athletes," Kato told a press conference.

Countries and regions subject to the tighter border control measures are expected to include India, Nepal and Pakistan. The move was decided before many athletes start arriving in Japan before the Olympics open on July 23 and the Paralympics on Aug. 24.

