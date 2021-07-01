LDP Factional Fights Heating Up for Candidacy Endorsement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Factional fights are heating up in the Liberal Democratic Party to seek official candidacy endorsement, with less than four months to go until the term of the House of Representatives lawmakers expires in October.

The ruling party needs to adjust its candidates in some 20 of the single-seat constituencies of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, due to competing potential candidates and the retirements of some veteran lawmakers.

To party factions, the size matters a lot as it directly affects their influence within the party. Bigger factions tend to win better posts in reshuffles of cabinet members and LDP executives.

Some factional leaders have launched rivalries to put their members on the LDP ticket in such constituencies, hoping to expand their presence.

"It would be impossible for Asako Omi to lose official backing as she works hard in her home constituency," former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters after a gathering held for her in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]