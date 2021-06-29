Environment Ministry, J.League Team Up over Climate Change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Environment Ministry and the Japan Professional Football League, better known as J.League, said Monday that they have teamed up in the fight against climate change and plastic waste.

"I'm very encouraged that we have concluded a deal to help many people deal with global warming and environmental issues together through soccer," Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at an event held in Tokyo to sign the partnership.

J.League Chairman Mitsuru Murai said that the 57 member clubs of the league plan to fully stop using disposable plastic items by 2025. He also said that J.League will call on spectators to reduce plastic waste, noting that many people, including children and corporate workers, visit stadiums.

The 57 J.League clubs are already cooperating with local governments, companies and residents in their respective host communities to promote regional revitalization and environmental conservation.

Through the tie-up with the professional soccer league, the ministry hopes to ask the regional areas to effectively use renewable energy and step up the recycling of resources.

