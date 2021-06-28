Fugaku Defends Title as Fastest Supercomputer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fugaku defended its title as the fastest supercomputer in four global rankings on computation speed for the third consecutive term, after first places in June 2020 and November the same year, Japanese government-linked research institute Riken said Monday.

Fugaku, developed and operated by Riken and other entities including Fujitsu Ltd. <6702>, performed about 442 petaflops, or quadrillions of floating-point operations per second, the same as in the November rankings.

The performance was about three times the level achieved by the second-ranked Summit supercomputer of the United States.

The Japanese supercomputer, located in the western Japan city of Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, came first in the TOP 500, industrial use and artificial intelligence, and big data analysis ranking categories.

Even before starting full-fledged operation in March, Fugaku was involved in calculations for searching for drugs to treat COVID-19 and simulating the spread of droplets.

