General Shareholders' Meetings Peak in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of general shareholders' meetings held by Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed companies that closed books in March peaked on Tuesday.

A total of 628 companies, or 27 pct of all TSE firms whose latest business year ended in March, held general shareholders' meetings on the day, according to the exchange.

A major issue at a meeting of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> shareholders was the firm's plan to release treated radioactive water from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan into the sea.

TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa stressed that the company will "comply with safety standards" in the release of the water, which includes radioactive tritium. He also said that TEPCO will work to prevent unfounded rumors related to the operation.

A TEPCO shareholder proposed that the company set up a council with residents of Fukushima Prefecture, home to the nuclear plant, for discussions on how to dispose of the treated water. But this was voted down.

