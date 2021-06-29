Applications for Workplace Vaccinations Not to Resume Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will not restart accepting applications for novel coronavirus vaccinations at workplaces any time soon, a senior official said Tuesday.

This is because of a shortage of U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, according to the official.

Vaccinations at workplaces started in earnest on June 21. But the government stopped accepting applications four days later as the number of applicant firms outpaced expectations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]