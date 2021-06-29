Japan Not to Resume Workplace Vaccination Applications

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will not restart accepting applications for COVID-19 vaccine supplies for workplace inoculations, informed sources said Tuesday.

There will be a shortage of the vaccine used in such programs as the government had received applications for higher-than-expected amounts, the sources said.

A vaccine manufactured by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. is used in vaccination programs at workplaces, universities and large-scale sites run by municipalities.

"The government won't resume accepting applications," a senior official said. "There isn't anywhere near enough doses," the official said, comparing demand with supply.

The government plans to distribute 50 million doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of September. They are 27 million for workplaces, six million for universities and 17 million for large-scale venues run by prefectures and municipalities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]