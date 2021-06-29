Death Sentence for Woman in "Black Widow" Case Finalized

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday an appeal against a high court's death sentence for a 74-year-old woman for killing three elderly men in a serial "black widow" case.

The appeal, filed by the accused, Chisako Kakehi, was turned down in a unanimous decision by the five justices on the top court's Third Petty Bench, finalizing the death penalty handed down by a district court and the high court.

"She committed similar crimes four times in about six years, flagrantly disregarding human lives," Presiding Justice Yuko Miyazaki said.

According to the lower court rulings, Kakehi killed her 75-year-old husband and two others by getting them to take cyanide compounds between 2012 and 2013, with the aim of acquiring their estates.

In 2007, she attempted to kill another man to escape her debt repayments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]