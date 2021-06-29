Japan to Make Event Data Recorders Mandatory for New Vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry plans to oblige automakers to install event data recorders in their new vehicles beginning in July 2022, informed sources said Tuesday.

Such devices make it easier to determine whether runaway car accidents are caused by vehicle defects or driving errors, based on data recorded at the times of the accidents. In addition, collected data can be used to improve vehicle safety technologies.

The ministry is set to carry out a ministry ordinance revision related to the road transport vehicle law as early as late September.

The new rule will cover passenger cars that can accommodate up to nine people and trucks with a total weight of up to 3.5 tons.

The rule will apply to new vehicles to be launched through model changes initially and cover all new vehicles, including existing models, in May 2026 and later.

