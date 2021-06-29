Tokyo to Shift Part of Olympic Torch Relay off Public Roads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday that it will shift much of the first half of the 15-day Olympic torch relay in the Japanese capital next month off public roads.

During the first half, slated for July 9-16, there will be no torch relay runs on public roads excluding in the sections on remote islands. Instead, the Olympic flame will be passed on at venues of flame ignition ceremonies.

As for the second half, to be held in Tokyo's 23 special wards July 17-23, the metropolitan government hopes to reach a decision early after examining the coronavirus situation.

The Tokyo leg of the relay is set to begin in a special ward July 9. After traveling through the Tama suburban and remote-island areas, the Olympic flame is set to end its tour of Japan's 47 prefectures at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony in the new National Stadium on July 23.

The metropolitan government also said that it will cancel large-scale public viewing events during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics that were to be held in Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima and Kumamoto prefectures.

