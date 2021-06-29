Tokyo Reports 476 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 476 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, up by 41 from a week before.

The daily figure in Tokyo topped the week-before level for the 10th successive day.

The seven-day average of daily new infection cases in the Japanese capital came to 494.9, up 21.9 pct from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, rose by two from Monday to 43.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]