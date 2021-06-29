Subscriptions to New Lower-Priced Mobile Plans Top 15 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The total number of subscriptions to lower-priced plans launched by Japanese mobile carriers since February came to some 15.7 million at the end of May, the communications ministry reported Tuesday.

The report was made at a meeting between communications minister Ryota Takeda and consumer affairs minister Shinji Inoue.

The new mobile plans are estimated to save mobile phone users a total of 430 billion yen a year, according to the ministry.

As of the end of March, the overall number of mobile phone subscribers in Japan stood at about 147 million. Around 10 pct of them are believed to have shifted to the lower-priced plans.

Many users apparently remain reluctant to change their mobile carriers for reasons including that they do not want to lose their email address issued by their current carrier.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]