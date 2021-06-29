Japan’s Top Court Upholds Not-Guilty Ruling over Novartis Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Supreme Court has upheld lower courts’ not-guilty ruling for a former Novartis Pharma K.K. employee over a research paper based on falsified data on clinical research into hypertension drug Diovan.

The top court’s First Petty Bench on Monday turned down an appeal from prosecutors against the not-guilty sentences for the 70-year-old former employee, Nobuo Shirahashi, and the Japanese unit of Swiss drug giant Novartis AG.

Presiding Justice Atsushi Yamaguchi said that the research paper was not exaggerated advertising banned by the pharmaceutical affairs law.

Shirahashi analyzed data in the clinical research conducted by Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine. He had been indicted on charges of providing data falsified to work in favor of Novartis.

He had been accused of having a doctor write the research paper based on the falsified data for academic journals in 2011-2012 for the purpose of advertising the drug.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]