Japan Co-hosts U.N. Symposium on Abductions by N. Korea

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday co-hosted an online U.N. symposium on the past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea to seek understanding and cooperation from the international community.

The United States, Australia and the European Union were the other co-hosts of the symposium, the first in two years.

Participants included Takuya Yokota, a brother of key Japanese abductee Megumi and secretary-general of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea.

In a keynote speech, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato pledged the Japanese government's all-out efforts to get all abductees back as early as possible.

"Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga is resolved to spearhead efforts to resolve the abduction issue and establish fruitful relations between Japan and North Korea," said Kato, minister in charge of the abduction issue.

