Motegi, Blinken Confirm Cooperation toward G-20 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday discussed the state of affairs in East Asia and confirmed that their countries will cooperate apparently toward the Group of 20 summit scheduled for October.

The two held talks for about 20 minutes on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign and development ministers from the G-20 advanced and emerging economies in Matera, Italy.

After the meeting with Blinken, Motegi held talks with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and affirmed the importance of leading the achievements of the Group of Seven summit in Britain earlier this month on climate change and other issues to the upcoming G-20 summit. They also agreed to promote security-related cooperation.

Motegi also met with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio. They agreed that Japan and Italy will strengthen their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]