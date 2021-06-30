Biden Says Hoping to Send First Lady to Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 29 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially admitted Washington's willingness to send first lady Jill Biden to the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

"We're trying to work that out now. That's the plan," the president told reporters when asked whether the first lady plans to visit Tokyo next month.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said the United States will send a delegation to the Tokyo Games opening ceremony.

Through the dispatch of the first lady, Biden, though not attending the event himself, is believed to be aiming to demonstrate the United States' stance of attaching importance to its alliance with Japan. Japan has unofficially asked the president to visit Japan for the Olympics.

