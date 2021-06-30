Mitsubishi Electric's Inspection Misconduct Newly Unearthed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> had performed fraudulent preshipment inspections on air conditioning equipment for trains, informed sources have said.

The Japanese electronics maker is suspected of having conducted the improper inspections using fictitious data for over 30 years since the 1980s, according to the sources.

The company has admitted the malpractice, which was revealed through an in-house investigation in mid-June, while saying that there is no impact on the safety of the products concerned.

According to Mitsubishi Electric, employees at the company's Nagasaki Works in the town of Togitsu in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, did not use inspection methods specified by customers, failed to conduct part of required inspections and used fictitious data.

The company has already suspended the shipments of the air conditioning equipment in question and is continuing its investigation. It has started giving explanations on the matter to railway operators to which the affected products have been delivered.

