G-20 Ministers Agree to Work Together against Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Foreign and development ministers from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies at their meeting in Matera, southern Italy, on Tuesday called for international cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

They also agreed to enhance the quality of assistance to developing countries, such as improving transparency, apparently keeping in mind the issue of so-called debt-traps, a situation in which developing countries receiving loans for infrastructure development and other projects become heavily indebted.

The Matera declaration, adopted at the meeting, said that the G-20 economies and their partners will "contribute to strengthening international efforts to contain the effects of the pandemic on lives and livelihoods."

The declaration also showed their intention to work together in such areas as creating sustainable food supply systems and tackling climate change.

On assistance to developing nations, the development ministers in a separate statement stressed the need for financing in a sustainable way.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]