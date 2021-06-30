Japan Lawmakers' Average Income Falls Slightly to 24.16 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The average income earned by Japanese lawmakers in 2020 stood at 24.16 million yen, down slightly from 24.27 million yen in the previous year, reports released by both chambers of Japan's parliament showed Wednesday.

The average income came to 21.47 million yen, excluding the income of Parliamentary Vice Minister of Finance Taichiro Motoe of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who earned by far the most.

The drop in overall income reflected a 20 pct cut in lawmakers' salaries implemented due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The latest annual reports, based on the law on the disclosure of lawmakers' assets, covered 702 lawmakers--459 in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, and 243 in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

They do not include former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai of the LDP and other lawmakers who resigned before the end-of-April deadline for the submission of related data. Kawai stepped down as lawmaker over a vote-buying scandal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]