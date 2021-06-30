Tokyo Gov. Koike Leaves Hospital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has left hospital after undergoing medical treatment for her extreme fatigue, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.

Koike will resume work on Thursday, but remotely for the time being based on advice from her doctor, according to the Tokyo government.

"I sincerely apologize for causing worries and inconvenience due to having to suspend my official duties at this important time--in the midst of our fight against the novel coronavirus and shortly before the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games," Koike said in a statement.

"I will properly manage my physical condition by continuing to rest so that I can fully recover and restart my duties early," she said.

Koike apologized also for causing concerns during the campaign period for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election on Sunday.

