Japan to Recheck School Routes after Fatal Truck Crash in Chiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan will reexamine school routes throughout the country to check for dangerous spots, following a truck crash in Chiba Prefecture earlier this week that left five schoolchildren either dead or injured, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday.

Suga unveiled the plan at a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers on traffic safety policies.

In the accident, which occurred on Monday, a truck ran into a line of elementary school children who were walking home from school in the city of Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. Two were killed, one was left in critical condition and two were severely injured.

"We will conduct thorough inspections of school routes so that such a tragic accident will never happen again," Suga said.

He asked the ministers to review existing safety measures for children, as well as expand and improve such policies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]