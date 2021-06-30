Japanese Governors Earn 18.6 M. Yen on Average in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors earned 18.6 million yen on average in 2020, according to a Jiji Press tally based on related local government data disclosed by Wednesday.

The average figure, for 44 of the 47 governors of the country, was down by 1.15 million yen from that for 39 governors in 2019, marking the first drop in seven years. Many governors cut their pay to secure funds for measures against the novel coronavirus and obtain local residents’ understanding and cooperation for the countermeasures, many of which involved restrictions on activities.

The disclosure reports covered the incomes of prefectural governors and mayors of ordinance-designated large cities who were in office throughout last year. The incomes included real estate and dividend incomes, among others, as well as salaries for their positions as governor or mayor.

The governors of Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, and the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima were not covered by the reports as they took office during 2020.

The income of Hiroshi Ogawa, former governor of Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was not subject to the disclosure because he resigned before the period during which the compilation of income reports was mandatory. Ogawa, who had been serving as Fukuoka governor since 2011, stepped down earlier this year to undergo medical treatment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]