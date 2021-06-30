Summer Bonuses for Govt Employees Fall for 1st Time in 9 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Summer bonuses for Japanese government employees were paid on Wednesday, with the average amount falling for the first time in nine years.

The average bonus among non-managerial officials, whose average age was 34.6, stood at about 661,100 yen, down 19,000 yen, or 2.8 pct, from last summer.

The decline reflected a law revision based on National Personnel Authority recommendations in 2020 to lower bonuses by 0.025 month's worth of salaries.

Summer bonuses for the prime minister and the Supreme Court's chief justice came to about 5.69 million yen, the highest among officials in special service positions, followed by 4.15 million yen for ministers of state and 3.23 million yen for administrative vice ministers, who are in regular service positions.

The prime minister and ministers will voluntarily return part of their bonuses, in the name of promoting administrative and fiscal reforms.

