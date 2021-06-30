Bones of Earliest Shark Attack Victim Unveiled in Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto University on Wednesday unveiled bones of a man believed to be the world's earliest known victim of a shark attack, some 3,000 years ago.

At least 790 wounds were found on the bones from the ancient Jomon period that were discovered from the Tsukumo shell mound in Kasaoka, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan.

The discovery was announced recently by the University of Oxford, which carried out joint research with Kyoto University.

According to Kyoto University, the bones have unique wounds believed to have been caused by a shark attack, including those apparently created by repeated bites. The man's left hand was lost from the wrist, possibly eaten by the shark.

The man, aged between 35 and 45, is believed to have died between 1,370 and 1,010 B.C.

