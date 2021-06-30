Renovation of Japan Emperor's Residence at Palace Ends

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Work to renovate the former Fukiage Sento Palace at the Imperial Palace grounds, which will be the new residence of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, ended on Wednesday.

The family is planning to move to the new home in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward from their current home, the Akasaka Imperial Residence, in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward, in mid-September, after the Tokyo Paralympics end on Sept. 5.

The renovation work for the former Fukiage Sento Palace, where Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, the parents of the current Emperor, lived for about 26 years, started after the former Emperor and Empress moved to their current residence, the provisional Sento Palace, in Minato Ward in March 2020.

The work was initially slated to end by March this year, but the completion was postponed due to the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic and other issues.

After Emperor Naruhito and his family move to the Imperial Palace, the Akasaka residence will be made barrier-free. The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita will then move to the revamped palace, which will be renamed the Sento Palace.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]