Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Tally Rises above 700

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 714 on Wednesday, up by 95 from a week earlier and above 700 for the first time since May 26, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The Japanese capital's daily coronavirus tally averaged 508.4 for the last week, up 20.3 pct from the preceding week.

Of Wednesday's new cases, 201 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 143 among those in their 40s and 132 among those in their 30s.

Under the metropolitan government's criteria, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus increased by four from the previous day to 47.

