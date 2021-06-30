Mitsubishi Electric Announces Inspection Misconduct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> said Wednesday that it performed fraudulent preshipment inspections on air conditioning equipment for trains for about 35 years.

The improper inspections, including those using fictitious data, for the equipment made at the Nagasaki Works in southwestern Japan began around 1985.

The company also found inspection irregularities for some air compressors for trains used to operate brakes and open and close doors.

Mitsubishi Electric plans to establish an investigation panel including lawyers to see whether similar practices were conducted for any other products.

The problem added to the long list of scandals at the company that emerged in the past few years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]