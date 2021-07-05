Japan to Test 5G-Based Smart SDF Base

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry will start its first test of a smart Self-Defense Forces base incorporating 5G high-speed wireless technology, this fiscal year that began in April.

The smart base will feature drones and unmanned vehicles used for security monitoring. The ministry expects it to drastically streamline and automate operations at a time when the low birthrate makes securing SDF personnel difficult.

The two-year test will be carried out at the Air SDF's Camp Chitose in Hokkaido, northern Japan.

"Combining 5G with sensors and artificial intelligence is expected to help commanders understand the situation and make decisions," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters on Wednesday after a tour of the base.

The 5G technology is less prone to communication delays and capable of handling many connected devices. The test will use a so-called local 5G network to cover a limited area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]