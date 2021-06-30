3 Japanese Drug Wholesalers Fined for Rigging Bids

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ordered three major Japanese drug wholesalers to pay 250 million yen each in fines for rigging bids for ethical drugs supplied to an independent administrative body.

The three companies are Suzuken Co. <9987>, Toho Pharmaceutical Co. and Alfresa Corp., which were found to have violated the antimonopoly law.

The court gave suspended prison terms to seven officials from the three companies. Among them, Takeshi Nakahara, a former senior official at Suzuken, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years.

Mediceo Corp., another major drug wholesaler that was also involved in the bid-rigging, escaped indictment by public prosecutors, as it had admitted its role in the case before the Fair Trade Commission launched its investigation.

On three lawsuits filed against the three companies and officials, the court said that the bid-rigging by the four companies was malicious as it had widely affected livelihood of the people.

