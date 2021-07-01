Koike Puts Japan Political World on Edge before Tokyo Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties are paying close attention to the activities of Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike ahead of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election on Sunday.

The metropolitan government revealed Wednesday that Koike was discharged from hospital and will work from home for the time being. The governor had undergone medical treatment for extreme fatigue.

Hiroshi Moriyama, parliamentary affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed relief on the news of Koike's release from hospital.

"She must have had to work really hard, so I hope she'll take care of herself," he told reporters Wednesday.

Despite Moriyama's relief, many in the LDP are worried about what Koike's recovery may entail. Specifically, they are concerned that Koike may campaign in support of candidates from Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), a regional party to which she serves as special adviser.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]