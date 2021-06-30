Japan's Weekly Delta Variant Cases Double

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 71 new cases of infection with the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the week ended Monday, nearly double the 36 cases the week before, the health ministry said Wednesday.

Cases of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, were newly found in the central prefecture of Gifu and the western prefecture of Kagawa, bringing the cumulative number to 224 in 15 prefectures.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest cumulative number of Delta cases, at 42, followed by Kanagawa, at 40, Chiba, at 31, Aichi, at 24, Hyogo, at 19, and Osaka, at 18.

The country had 842 suspected Delta cases in the week ended Monday, up from 433 the week before.

From airport quarantine, Japan had confirmed 193 Delta cases as of June 21.

