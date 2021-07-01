Japan Coronavirus Cases Unchanged or Slightly Up: Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The number of new coronavirus infection cases in Japan are "virtually unchanged or slightly up," a Japanese health ministry advisory board said Wednesday.

The panel added that it has "strong concerns over the resurgence of infections" especially in Tokyo and nearby prefectures.

The advisory board noted that the movement of people in the Tokyo metropolitan area has been on the rise, saying that "thorough measures are necessary, especially in Tokyo" amid fears of a rapid increase of infections due the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

An estimate from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases showed that the delta strain, first identified in India, is likely responsible for around 30 pct of coronavirus infection cases in the Tokyo metropolitan area as of the end of June.

Another estimate showed that the number of daily new infections in the region may exceed 1,000 by mid-July.

