IOC’s Bach to Visit Japan from July 8

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan from July 8, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said Wednesday.

Bach is considering visiting the western city of Hiroshima on July 16, when an Olympic truce based on a U.N. resolution starts, informed sources said.

John Coates, chair of the IOC’s Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Olympics, who has already arrived in Japan, is considering visiting the southwestern city of Nagasaki on July 16.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were devastated by the August 1945 U.S. atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II.

According to the organizing committee, Bach will visit Japan after receiving vaccinations against the novel coronavirus. He is set to stay inside a hotel for three days from his arrival.

