Tokyo Police Begin Accepting Cashless Payments

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday began accepting cashless payments for fees at police stations and driving license centers.

The move by the Tokyo police, the first by any police departments in Japan, is part of efforts to digitalize administrative procedures in Japan.

The MPD has set up cashless payment devices at its 102 police stations, including in the island areas of the Japanese capital, and at three driving license centers.

It will accept payments of 15 types of fees, such as those for driving license testing and renewal as well as for issuing parking space certificates, using e-money cards such as Suica of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, and Edy of cybermall operator Rakuten Group Inc. <4755>. The MPD will also accept credit cards.

Police stations have previously faced issues in which people looking to use charged services did not have cash on hand.

