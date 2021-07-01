Samoa to Send Only Overseas-Based Athletes to Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee said Thursday that only Samoan athletes based overseas will represent the Polynesian island country at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes who are based in Australia for boxing, New Zealand for sailing and canoeing, the United States for athletics and Japan for judo will participate in the event, according to SASNOC.

The weightlifting team, which has three members qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympics and is based in Samoa, will not attend the games, it said.

The Samoan government has decided not to send its Olympic delegation to Japan, where novel coronavirus infection cases are increasing, in order to protect Samoan citizens from the virus. Following the decision, some media reports said that the country has decided not to participate in the games at all.

After the Olympics is over, the participating athletes “will be heading back to their overseas bases,” and none of them will return to Samoa, SASNOC President Patrick Fepulea’i said in a statement, indicating that there will be no problem with the overseas-based athletes’ participation in the Olympics.

