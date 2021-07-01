Hiroaki Nakanishi, Ex-Keidanren Chairman, Dies at 75

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Hiroaki Nakanishi, former chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, died at the age of 75 on Sunday, it was learned Thursday.

Nakanishi resigned as head of the largest Japanese business group on June 1 to concentrate on treatment for his illness after a possible relapse of his lymphoma was found in April.

He was appointed as the 14th Keidanren chairman in May 2018. In May 2019, however, he was hospitalized for lymphoma. After returning to duty in September that year, he was hospitalized again in July 2020.

While staying at the hospital before stepping down from the Keidanren post, Nakanishi performed his duties online.

During his tenure, Nakanishi tackled issues including reform on the recruitment of new graduates. He declared that Keidanren would no longer set recruitment guidelines for member companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]