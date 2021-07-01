Tokyo Logs 673 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 673 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 103 more than a week earlier.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital topped the week-before level for the 12th straight day. The seven-day average rose 19 pct from a week before to 523.1.

Of Thursday's new cases, 207 were among people in their 20s, 155 in their 30s and 95 in their 40s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 32.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by four from the previous day to 51.

Japan reported 1,753 new cases and 24 new deaths. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by six from Wednesday to 517.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]