5G Tech to Boost Tokyo Games Viewing Experience

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee has said that it will use fifth-generation, or 5G, large-capacity ultrahigh-speed wireless communications networks to give spectators an exciting experience of viewing the sporting events.

The committee will team up with Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> and U.S. semiconductor giant Intel Corp. for the project, in which augmented reality and other technologies will be used at sailing, golf and swimming venues.

Four 4K high-resolution cameras installed on drones or vessels will be mobilized for sailing events. Visual data from the cameras will be projected on a huge screen, making spectators feel as if they are watching the races from up close, according to the committee.

For golf events, the committee will provide a special app designed to distribute videos of matches taking place at different venues and related information to tablet computers and other devices.

At swimming venues, some people related to the Tokyo Games will be given eyeglass-type devices enabling them to watch competitions and view data on participating swimmers at the same time.

