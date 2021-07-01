Japan, U.S. Conduct Joint Drills for Taiwan Emergency: FT

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States have been conducting joint military exercises in preparation for a possible conflict with China over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

The exercises include "top-secret tabletop war games and joint drills in the South China and East China seas," according to the British business daily, which spoke to several officials with knowledge of the matter.

Japanese and U.S. defense officials began serious planning for a possible emergency involving Taiwan and China in the final year of former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, the report said.

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military conducted drills in the South China Sea that were "couched as disaster relief training," the newspaper said.

There were also exercises around the Senkaku Islands in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa to prepare for "any conflict with China over Taiwan." China claims the Japanese-administered islands, which it calls Diaoyu.

