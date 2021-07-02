Kunieda to Captain Japan Paralympic Delegation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Paralympic Committee is in the final stage of work on picking Shingo Kunieda, a 37-year-old wheelchair tennis player, as captain of the Japanese delegation at the Tokyo Paralympics, set to kick off on Aug. 24, informed sources have said.

Kunieda will compete in his fifth straight Paralympics in Tokyo.

He has grabbed a total of five Paralympic medals, including three golds, won at the singles events at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games, and at the doubles competition at the Athens Games in 2004.

As of Monday, he topped the men's wheelchair tennis singles world rankings. Hopes are swelling that he will take the podium for the fifth consecutive time at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Kunieda earned his spot at the upcoming games after winning the men's singles at the Indonesia Asian Para Games in autumn 2018.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]