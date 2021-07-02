Ohtani Picked as Starter for All-Star Game for 1st time

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese slugger and pitcher Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels of the U.S. Major League Baseball has been selected through a fan ballot to start in an MLB All-Star Game for the first time, it was announced Thursday.

For this year's All-Star Game to be held in Denver, Colorado, on July 13, Ohtani was picked to start as the designated hitter for the American League's team.

In the first-round ballot, Ohtani stood at the top of the designated hitter's list, with 1,961,511 votes.

In the final round of voting among the top-three vote-getters, Ohtani remained at the top, securing 63 pct of all votes cast to win by a landslide against his two rivals--J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox, who gained 20 pct, and Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, who won 17 pct.

Ohtani also intends to take part in this year's Home Run Derby the day before the All-Star Game.

